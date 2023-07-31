Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $15.42 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.7% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 231,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 397,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

