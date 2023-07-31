Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,570 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after purchasing an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 229,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

