Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,152 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 445,086 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 205,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,516. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

