Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.03.

AMD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $112.99. 9,731,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,758,063. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 491.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.