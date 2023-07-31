Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $16.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $248.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

