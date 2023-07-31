Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

ADPPF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

