Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
ADPPF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.
About Adler Group
