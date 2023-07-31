Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 58263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Adecoagro Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,869,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 161,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 133,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.