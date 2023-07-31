Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 58263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,869,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 161,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 133,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.