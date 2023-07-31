Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACRS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.89. 20,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $699.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

