AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.35 billion.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $150.10. 333,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

