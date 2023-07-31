AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

