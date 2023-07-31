A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

AOS stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,405,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,518. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

