976,307 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Kailix Advisors LLC

Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 976,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,635,000. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 24.9% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,659,000 after acquiring an additional 131,173 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

TECK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. 2,803,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.