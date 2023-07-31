652 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.38. 1,677,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

