650 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 387,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

