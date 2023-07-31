3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £159.12 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,989 ($25.50) per share, for a total transaction of £159.12 ($204.03).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Jasi Halai bought 8 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($24.79) per share, for a total transaction of £154.64 ($198.28).

3i Group Stock Down 0.4 %

III stock traded down GBX 7.85 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,982.65 ($25.42). The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. 3i Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,044.50 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,036 ($26.11). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,938.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,745.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.99, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

3i Group Increases Dividend

About 3i Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.24%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

