2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.
2seventy bio Stock Down 4.5 %
TSVT opened at $7.82 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $27,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
