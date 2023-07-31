2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Down 4.5 %

TSVT opened at $7.82 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 60.95% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. On average, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $27,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.