23,705 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

