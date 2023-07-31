16,483 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 546,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.54.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

