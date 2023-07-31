153,781 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

SJM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.66. 157,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

