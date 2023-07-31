1,055 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,732.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,278. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.