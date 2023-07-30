ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Holdings Raised by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 9.2% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.99. 3,716,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,952. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

