ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Shares of RGA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

