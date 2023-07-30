ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.48. 1,069,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,988. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

