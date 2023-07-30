ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after buying an additional 124,475 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 353,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

