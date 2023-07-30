ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 33,296,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

