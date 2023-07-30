ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after acquiring an additional 863,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,595,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

