ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,994,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.