ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

