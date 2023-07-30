ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

ARES traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

