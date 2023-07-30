ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,588 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

