Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,663,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

