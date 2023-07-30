Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 26,108 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

