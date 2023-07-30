Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

