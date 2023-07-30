Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $569.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

