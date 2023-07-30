Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

