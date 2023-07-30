Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

