Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 282,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

