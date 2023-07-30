Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $19.27 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums accounts for 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Inter Parfums worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

