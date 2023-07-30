Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

