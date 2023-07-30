Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

