Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $721.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.78. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $724.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

