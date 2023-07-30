Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 721 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,746. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

