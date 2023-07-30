Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

MA stock opened at $392.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

