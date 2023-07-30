Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Humana Stock Up 0.5 %
HUM opened at $453.30 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.64 and a 200-day moving average of $491.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
