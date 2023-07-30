Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

HUM opened at $453.30 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.64 and a 200-day moving average of $491.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.