Zacks Research Weighs in on Ball Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ball in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Ball Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,278,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,069,000 after buying an additional 454,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

