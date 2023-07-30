Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xior Student Housing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XIORF opened at C$28.50 on Friday. Xior Student Housing has a 12 month low of C$27.10 and a 12 month high of C$28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.50.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in 8 countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

