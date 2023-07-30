Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises 1.8% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

