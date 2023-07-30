WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0232

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $232.36 million and approximately $2.61 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003055 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008207 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
