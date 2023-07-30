World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

