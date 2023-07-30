WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

