William Allan Corp Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

William Allan Corp lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $104.69 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

